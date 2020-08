Pendings for today Wednesday, August 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlyn Anderson, 85, of Erie, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Alberta L. Hudson, 97, of Moline, died, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Patricia A. LeBlanc, 88, of Aledo, died, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Esther M. Martin, 85, of Tipton, Iowa, previously of Lanark, Illinois, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Cedar Manor Nursing Center, Tipton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Lanark, Ill.

Leland R. Peterson, 83 of Woodhull, Ill., died Monday, August 17, 2020, at OSF St. Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

Walter S. Powell, Sr., 91, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island, Illinois. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.