Pendings for today Tuesday, May 2, 2020

Jillian Clark, 66, of Moline died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Rebecca Enstrom, 63 of Galesburg, Ill., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.

Marsha A. Foutch, 73, of Milan died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Darlene B. Keenan, 87, of Moline Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Jeffrery Matlick, 48, of Geneseo died Sunday, May 31, 2020 Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Joel R. Vandemore, 52, of Geneseo died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

