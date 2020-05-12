Pendings for today Tuesday, May 12, 2020
From the Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for May 12 series
  • Updated
Jeff R. Erickson, 53, of Coal Valley died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Michael C. Doran, 66, of Montgomery, Ill., died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his son’s home in Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Bradley P. Guberud, 68, of Rock Island died Friday, May 8, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuarty, Davenport.

Karen E. Larson, 71, of East Moline died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Dexter M. “Dusty” Leonard, 70, of Port Byron died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities

Sandra S. Pate, 80, of Andalusia died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Patricia L. Rose, 42, of Davenport died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gladys I. Stoneking, 91, of Milan died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Mary Elizabeth (Ritchie) Weber, 92, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

