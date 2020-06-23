Pendings for today Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Marjorie A. Carlson, 98, formerly of Sherrard, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Karen K. Kelley, 65, of Muscatine died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Donald E. Shaw, 88, of Geneseo died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Overlook Village, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Clarence "Kim" Sheldon, 64, of Silvis died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Ruth E. VanEchaute, 91, of Rock Island died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

