Pendings for today Tuesday, August 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Beck, 92, of Moline died August 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Shirley Ann Lockwood, 83 of Savanna, Ill., died at home on August 3, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.

Martin Navarro, 98, of Moline, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his son Ramon and Mary Navarro's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Kenneth D. Rodgers, 73, of Moline, died August 10, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Donnie L. Wyldes, Sr., 82, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.