Pendings for today Thursday, May 12, 2020

Tomorrow

Dennis Eugene Gramling, 9:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Patricia “Patty” L. Rose, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream

Pending

Don H. Baustian, 90, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Jersey Ridge Place, Davenport. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Theresa L. Grchan, 64, of Moline died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Jerry Harkins Jr., 91, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, May 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Rudy Rexroth, 68, of Geneseo, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Marylou Schweigert, 72, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.