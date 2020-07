Pendings for today Thursday, July 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Cindy Jo Newton, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo

Joan B. Tormeno, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

TOMORROW

Mary E. Baker, 6 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

PENDING

Rose A. Dahlstrom, 90, of East Moline died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Efren Vera, 70, of Moline died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Aperion Care of Moline, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

William Junior Wadsworth, 93, of Rock Island died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dr. John M. Werner, 79, of Moline died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Iowa Masonic Health Facility, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

DeWayne C. Wise, 72, of Milan died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.