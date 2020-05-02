Pendings for today Sunday, May 3. 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry L. Bremer, 63, of Davenport, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Jeannette L. Green, 92, of Davenport, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Kahl Home for the Aged, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.

Mary L. Kraklio, 78, of DeWitt, formerly Davenport, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at the home of her son, Wheatland, Iowa. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.

Gregory Schoellerman, 68, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Rachelle L. Schopp, of Washington, formerly of Atkinson and Geneseo, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Washington Senior Living Center, Washington. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

John "Jack" R. Spring, 91, of Rock Island, died Saturday May 2, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Wilma Grace Wurster, 83, of Elizabeth, Ill., died April 28, 2020, at FHN Hospital in Freeport, Ill. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.