Pendings for today Sunday, May 10, 2020

Tomorrow
Kay E. Bashaw, 11:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Pamela J. Knight, 3:30 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com.
Pending
Roberta J. Connell, 76, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Deborah L. Penney, 50, of Long Grove, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her sister's home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Wayne L. Ryker, 88, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Moline died, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Legacy Point Nursing Home, Waukee, Iowa. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Stephen F. Simmon, 75, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.