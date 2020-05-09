Pendings for today Sunday, May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roberta J. Connell, 76, of Davenport, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Deborah L. Penney, 50, of Long Grove, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her sister's home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Wayne L. Ryker, 88, of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Moline died, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Legacy Point Nursing Home, Waukee, Iowa. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Stephen F. Simmon, 75, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.