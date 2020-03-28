Pendings for today Sunday, March 29, 2002

Funerals
Bart R. Jepson, 52, of Erie, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Charles Moore, 74, of Moline, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
James D. Roe, 69 of Aledo, died Saturday at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Gerda K Taylor, 84, of Moline, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
