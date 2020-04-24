Pendings for today Saturday, April 25, 2020
Pendings for today Saturday, April 25, 2020

E. Daniel Barham, 56, of Orion, died Tuesday April 21, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Arthur K. Benzon, 84, of East Moline, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Bruce L. Davis, 82, of East Moline, died Wednesday April 22, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. in East Moline.

Lois L. Hartman, 89, of Lanark, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Allure Nursing Center of Mt. Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Audrey I Skoglund, 91, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

