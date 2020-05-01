Pendings for today Saturday, April 2. 2020

Pending
Clint G. Courtois, 57, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Veronica Fisher, 66, of Davenport, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Janet Golden, 58, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 29, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary Jo Holcomb, of Savanna, Ill., died April 30, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Francis E. Jones, 64, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Diana M. Yerington, 57, Davenport, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
