Pendings for today Saturday, April 2. 2020
View Comments

Pendings for today Saturday, April 2. 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Pending

Clint G. Courtois, 57, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Veronica Fisher, 66, of Davenport, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Janet Golden, 58, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 29, 2020, at Generations at Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Mary Jo Holcomb, of Savanna, Ill., died April 30, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Francis E. Jones, 64, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Diana M. Yerington, 57, Davenport, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News