Pendings for today Saturday, 16, 2020

Patricia D. Billings, 77, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Frances Curry, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ursula M. “Shirley” Mills, 87, of Mount Prospect, Ill., died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Ill. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Seferino “Don” Perez, 88, of Moline, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Kevin Seward, 66, of East Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Perry Talley, 63, East Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Shirley J. Wietting, 66, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Laverne Ziegler, 95, East Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.