Pendings for today Monday, July 20, 2020

Tony Carr, 52, of Savoy, Ill., formerly of Milan, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, Ill. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Lucille E. Elliott, 90, of Reynolds, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Lutheran Living, Muscatine. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.
Grace M. Iogha, 84, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lawrence Rafferty, 55, of Moline, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
