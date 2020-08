Pendings for today Monday, August 17, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Grunwald, 90, of Geneseo, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Woodridge Senior Living Center, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Virginia Kerns, 88, of Davenport, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Donald J. Rench, 86, of Rock Island, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mary L. Madison, 81, of Milan, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mitch Mutum-Smith, 28, of Cleveland, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Donald J. Rench, 86, of Rock Island, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Frank Tharp, 71, of Seaton, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo.