Pendings for today Friday, May 15, 2020

Today

Dennis Eugene Gramling, 9:30 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Patricia “Patty” L. Rose, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream

Pending

James R. "Oley" Carlson, 67, of Davenport died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

David W. Lamb, 68, Silvis, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

David Allen Schmooke, 64, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gary M. Wilson, 80, of Moline, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.