Pendings for today Friday, April 10, 2020

Virgil Baldwin, 86, of Bloomington, died Wednesday April 8, 2020, at Heritage Health of Bloomington. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Joseph L. Buresh, 60, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Sonia G. Carlson, 57, of Buffalo, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Michael P. Dettlaff, 61, of Bettendorf died Thursday, April 9, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Patricia “Pat” Richardson, 86, of Savanna, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Muriel J. Watson, 60, of Rock Island died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.