Pendings for Sunday, April 19, 2020
View Comments

Pendings for Sunday, April 19, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

PENDING

John V. Ackerman, 85, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Naomi D. Specht, 95, of Annawan, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory - Atkinson.

Daniel J. Woolsey, 62, of East Moline, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News