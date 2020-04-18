Pendings for Sunday, April 19, 2020

PENDING
John V. Ackerman, 85, of Rock Island, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Naomi D. Specht, 95, of Annawan, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory - Atkinson.
Daniel J. Woolsey, 62, of East Moline, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.