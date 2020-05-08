Pendings for Saturday, May 9, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Daniel R. Biscontine, 78, of Moline, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Christopher Austin Fancher, 73, of Rock Island died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Carl L. Goodrick, 75 of Illinois City, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Philip E. Ince Jr., 66, of Kewanee, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Kewanee. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Songolo Lolonga, 38, of Rock Island, native of Congo, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, as the result of an accident. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Wilonja Majaliwa Mashimango, 27, of Rock Island, native of Congo, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, as the result of an accident. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Harriett H. Strandgard, 83, of Coal Valley, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.