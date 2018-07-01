Clark, Janacia, 29, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Funeral arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Irwin, Edwin, 68, of East Moline, died Friday, June 29, 2018, in UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mullins, Donald E., 81, of Moline, died, Saturday, June 30, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd, Moline.
Peterson, Robert J., 93, of Moline, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, in New Perspectives Senior Living, Silvis. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Rench, Steven M., 22, of Milan, died Sunday, July 1, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rossow, Alberta Alice, 85, of Bloomingdale, Ga., formerly of Colona, Ill., died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Schnowske, Harley D. “Doc”, 82, formerly of Cambridge a resident of Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo, died there on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.