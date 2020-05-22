Pending funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020
View Comments

Pending funerals for Saturday, May 23, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Pending

Virginia I. Almanza, 94, of Moline, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

James Coulter, 90, of Orion, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Alwin E. Dumolyn, 70, of Kewanee died at his home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan.

William Geyer, 75, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Billy J. Griffith, 82, of Rapids City, died May 22, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

David G. Schisler, 74, of Davenport, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at ManorCare, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Ann E. Smith, 78, of High Ridge, Mo., died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her daughter's home, Coal Valley. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Shirley A. Stewart, 81, of Moline, died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Aperion Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Eleanor Timmons, 89, of Rock Island, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Kerry Dean White, 73, of Maquoketa, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Laurie A. Winthurst, 62, of Moline, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News