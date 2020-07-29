Funerals, pendings for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Angeline “Angie“ A. Giammetta, 99, of Davenport, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Manor Care, Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

William W. “Wil” Hanson, 71, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport.

Phyllis Jean Hlubek, 85, of Sabula, Iowa, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital, Clinton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Mary E. Hodson, 89, of Moline, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

John E. Messmer, 60 of Savanna, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Eston Morton Preston, 71, of Lanark, Ill., died Monday, March 30, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Clinton "Clint" R. Rawls Sr., 76, of Milan, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.