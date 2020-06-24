Funerals, pendings for Thursday, June 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow

Bonnie Bopes, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home Facebook live-stream.

Dorothy J. Cope, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Misty M. DePauw, 3:30 p.m., Mineral Cemetery.

Pending

Robert L Crosby, 66, of Orion, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.

Constance S. Fanakos, 90, of Rock Island, died Wednesday June 24, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Maxine M. Felt, 97, of Wilton, formerly of DeWitt, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Rafael V. Gonzalez, 92, East Moline, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Clinton R. Taylor, 64, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.