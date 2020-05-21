Funerals/pendings for Friday, May 22, 2020

Tomorrow
Krist Dean Adams, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery.
Pending
Dale R. Armstrong, 76, Silvis died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Dwain "Chris" Christofferson, 95, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hope Creek Continuing Care, East Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Mary Mack, 65, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Betty R. Schott, 86, of Savanna, Ill., died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Charles "Tank" Shuldt III, 53, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Charles E. “Charlie” Snyder, 68, of Toulon, Ill., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his daughter's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.