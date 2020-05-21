Funerals/pendings for Friday, May 22, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tomorrow

Krist Dean Adams, 10 a.m., Chippiannock Cemetery.

Pending

Dale R. Armstrong, 76, Silvis died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Dwain "Chris" Christofferson, 95, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Hope Creek Continuing Care, East Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Mary Mack, 65, of Davenport, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

Betty R. Schott, 86, of Savanna, Ill., died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Charles "Tank" Shuldt III, 53, of Rock Island, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Charles E. “Charlie” Snyder, 68, of Toulon, Ill., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his daughter's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.