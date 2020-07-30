Funerals, pendings for Friday, July 31, 2020

Today (July 31)
Mary E. Hodson, 1:30 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Morris “Ray” Jenkins Jr., 3 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Richard (Dick) Wayne Kintigh, 2:30 p.m., www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream.
Sherry L. Samuelson, 11:30 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Woodhull.
Tomorrow (Aug. 1)
Maria Cristina Cervantes, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Lynda Shauntel Larson, www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 at 10:30 AM
Neal P. Thirtyacre, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.comilan-live-stream.
Pending
James E. Leatherman, 62, of Davenport, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Willie Lee Smith, 88, of Liberty, Mo., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Ashton Court Care and Rehab Centre in Liberty, Mo. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Carol Tacey, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Christine Tindle, 75, of Moline, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.