Funerals, pendings for Friday, July 3, 2020

Funerals

No services reported.

Pending

Herbert Arthur "Art" Ash, 90, formerly of Colona, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Patsy C. Bell, 75, of Edgington, Ill., died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

Rosalie Boens, 89, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Benita Cacari, 92, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Jeannine L. Hicks, 84, of East Moline, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Marlene J. "Deed" Nehls, 84, of Woodhull, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

Jan D. Summers, 76, of Auburn, Wash., formerly of Bluegrass, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.