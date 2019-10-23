TODAY
Donald W. Bjerke, 1:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Vernon V. Bryant, 2 p.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Velma Alberta Cain, 11 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Betty L. Erickson, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Aledo.
Gerlinde A. Miller, noon, Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Allen M. Wright, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
TOMORROW
David L. Basala, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville.
Bryan Keith Calhoun, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Pauline Eklof, 12:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.
Bernice M. Grudzinski, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral home, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
John A. Henriksen, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Walter V. Maltby, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Henry C. McElroy IV, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Algie James “Sonny” Trice Jr., 11 a.m., Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline.
Judith A. “Judy” Turner, 4 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield.
Hal Dean L. Vincent, 10:30 a.m., Cambridge United Methodist Church.
PENDING
Marian L. Brewer, 98, of Viola, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the home of her grandson, Viola. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Roy Fonseca, 80, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Calvin O. Rolloff, 85, of Moline, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Roosevelt Smith Sr., 58, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.