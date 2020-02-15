Funerals for today Sunday, February 16, 2020
TOMORROW

Neola Mae Blair, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 10:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

PENDING

Ruth A. Grimes, 89, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Donald E. Jacobs, 60, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Richard “Dick” L. Shay, 95, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Silver Cross-Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

