Funerals for today Sunday, February 16, 2020

TOMORROW
Neola Mae Blair, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Dr. Kelly Rene Burns, 10:30 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
PENDING
Ruth A. Grimes, 89, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donald E. Jacobs, 60, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Richard “Dick” L. Shay, 95, of Rock Island, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Silver Cross-Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.