Funerals for today Saturday, July 25, 2020
Today (July 25)

Eleanor Bergren, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream.

Kenneth D. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael E. Winston, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow (July 26)

None scheduled.

Pending

Erin Lynn Brooks, 52, of New London, Mo., died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.

Gary Roberson, 73, of East Moline, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., East Moline.

June M. Werlein, 93, of Bettendorf, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

