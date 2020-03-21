Funerals for Sunday, March 22, 2020

TODAY
There are no funerals today or tomorrow.
PENDING
William A. Bollmann, 69, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Sally M. Bowdre, 76, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Riverview Manor Nursing Home, Pleasant Valley. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Tom C. DeRudder, 55, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Moline, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Charlotte Hughes, 91, of East Moline, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.