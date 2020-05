Funerals for Sunday, 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tomorrow

David W. Lamb, 11 a.m., www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Sandy E. Miller, 11 a.m., www.vandemorefuneralhome.com

Gary M. Wilson, 11 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on Facebook

Pending

Roberto “Bob” Antu, 76, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Sherry Barnett, 64, of Aledo, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Genesis Silvis. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo.

Pearlie D. Cooper, 86, of Davenport died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary.

Herman L. Crow, 82, of Geneseo, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Mark E. Dorbeck, 78, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.