Funerals and pendings for Thursday, June 18, 2020

FUNERALS
TODAY
No services scheduled.
TOMORROW
Janet M. Hipskind, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo
PENDING
Donald R. Allen, 63, of Silvis, formerly of Muscatine, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center, Silvis.
Karen Bailey, 64, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Margaret V. Farrar, 90, of Moline died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Deacon Jack M. Kettering, 87, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Richard Alan Petersen, 93, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home in Sabula. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Sabula.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.