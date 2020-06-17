Funerals and pendings for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Funerals and pendings for Thursday, June 18, 2020

FUNERALS

TODAY

No services scheduled.

TOMORROW

Janet M. Hipskind, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo

PENDING

Donald R. Allen, 63, of Silvis, formerly of Muscatine, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Quad Cities Cremation Center, Silvis.

Karen Bailey, 64, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Margaret V. Farrar, 90, of Moline died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Deacon Jack M. Kettering, 87, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Richard Alan Petersen, 93, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home in Sabula. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Sabula.

