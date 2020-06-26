Funerals and pendings for Friday, June 26, 2020
TODAY (Friday, June 26)

Bonnie Bopes, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home Facebook live-stream.

Dorothy J. Cope, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Misty M. DePauw, 3:30 p.m., Mineral Cemetery.

Vivian Bisdorf Downey, 10 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

TOMORROW (Saturday, June 27)

Karen Russell, 2 p.m., New Boston Assembly of God.

PENDING

Daniel Longley, 70, of Coal Valley died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Michael Paul Picher, 64, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

William “Bill” Lee Schneider, 87, of Savanna, Ill., died June 22, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Patricia Steger, 61, of Milan, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Sheryl Taylor, 60, formerly of Savanna, Ill., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wis. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Joyce A. Westpfahl, 79, of Milan, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

