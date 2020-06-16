Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Today

Allen “Al” Tysma, 10 a.m., livestreamed at www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Tomorrow

No services scheduled

Pending

LeAllen “Lee” Hafer, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.

Gabriela M. Shepard, 69, of Davenport, died June 11, 2020. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Elizabeth J. Thompson, 34, of Davenport, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

