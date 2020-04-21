Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020
TODAY

TOMORROW

PENDING

Cathy L. Collis, 61, of East Moline, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Priscilla J. Cord, 78, of East Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Darlene Fern Kaufman, 87, of Mount Carroll, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mercy One Health Care, Clinton Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Jeffrey N. Pettifer, 68, of Moline, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Velma Katherine (Rhodes) Rose, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Steven von Motz, 69, of Colona, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

