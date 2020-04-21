Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

TODAY
No services scheduled
TOMORROW
No services scheduled
PENDING
Cathy L. Collis, 61, of East Moline, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Priscilla J. Cord, 78, of East Moline, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Darlene Fern Kaufman, 87, of Mount Carroll, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mercy One Health Care, Clinton Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Jeffrey N. Pettifer, 68, of Moline, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Velma Katherine (Rhodes) Rose, 86, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Steven von Motz, 69, of Colona, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.