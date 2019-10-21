TODAY
Santiago “Sal” S. Lopez Jr., 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Richard “Rich” Mueting, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona.
Kenneth R. Peterson, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Albert Lee Blocker Sr., 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Edith Borkgren, 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.
Donna M. Fourdyce, 10 a.m., New Boston United Methodist Church.
Ned L. Gosa Sr., 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.
Bradley W. Kincaid, 11 a.m., Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
Wayne L. Krouse, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Sandra A. “Sandy” Resch, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Robert M. Tomlinson, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.
PENDING
Chareen V. McKee, 87, of Woodhull, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.