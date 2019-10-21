{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Santiago “Sal” S. Lopez Jr., 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Richard “Rich” Mueting, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona.

Kenneth R. Peterson, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

Albert Lee Blocker Sr., 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Edith Borkgren, 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline.

Donna M. Fourdyce, 10 a.m., New Boston United Methodist Church.

Ned L. Gosa Sr., 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley.

Bradley W. Kincaid, 11 a.m., Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Wayne L. Krouse, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Sandra A. “Sandy” Resch, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Robert M. Tomlinson, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.

PENDING

Chareen V. McKee, 87, of Woodhull, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

