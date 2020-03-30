Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

TODAY

TOMORROW

Theodore Richard, 59, of Moline, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the home of his father. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

John F. Rutledge, 88, of East Moline, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Clevelan M. Scott, 83, of Silvis, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Nelda M. Tertipes, 91, formerly of Colona, died Sunday March 29, 2020, at Hospice House, Spokane, Wash. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.