Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
TODAY

None

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Theodore Richard, 59, of Moline, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the home of his father. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

John F. Rutledge, 88, of East Moline, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Clevelan M. Scott, 83, of Silvis, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Nelda M. Tertipes, 91, formerly of Colona, died Sunday March 29, 2020, at Hospice House, Spokane, Wash. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

