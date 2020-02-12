Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
TODAY

Teresa “Terry” E. Bandekow, 4 p.m., Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Brian S. Fischer, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Margaret Patricia “Pat” Flynn, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Bessie C. McGaughy, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.

Helen Eleonora Wiltamuth Andrews Gehring, 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Port Byron.

Rosemary June Zvonik, 10:30 am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

TOMORROW

Lynn “Orville” Otis Blair, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. in East Moline.

Jerome E. “Jerry” Van Daele, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Gerald E. Wynes, 10:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

PENDING

Delores L. Fryxell, 90, of Hampton, formerly of Rock Island and Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Paula L. Hammond, 58, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence, Blue Grass. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Annette K. Ingwersen, 83, of Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Frank LeRoy Losh, 72, of Savanna, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Specialty Select Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Thomas P. Robyt, 79, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Harold Walker, 79, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home. Arrangeemnts: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Dean E. Wexell, 87, of Galva, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Courtyard Estates of Galva. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva.

