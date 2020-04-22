Funerals and pending funerals for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Today
No services scheduled
Tomorrow
Samuel S. Collins, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream.
Betty Lee Watson, 10 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/pg/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289
Pending
Dale L. Baraks, 88, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Dolores J. Cralle, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donna M. Diephuis, 81, of Thomson, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Iowa City Hospitals. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Ronald E. Lamar, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Marlene K. Silvers, 82, of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Dana F. Tyhanic, 75, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
