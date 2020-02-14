Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
  • Updated
TODAY

Donald Lee Davis, 11 a.m., Greater Antioch Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Helena C. Fowler, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mark B. Harvey I, 10 a.m., Saint Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Moline.

Richard Norbert Friedel, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Charles L. Mosley Sr., noon, Andalusia Community Baptist Church.

Bonnie E. Nelson, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Lola I. (Windland) Odendahl, 11 a.m., Colona Methodist Church.

Deana I. Peterson, 1 p.m., Dennison Funeral Home, Viola

Eric Scott Reschke, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Jerome E. “Jerry” Van Daele, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Jack W. Myers, 78, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Norma Jean Uhlig, 68, of Cordova, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

