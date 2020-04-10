Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Lois Ann Hull, 87, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living Residence, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Jeraldine “Jerry” Lundahl, 89, of Moline died Thursday April 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Loretta L. Meyer, 93, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Leslie P. Overcash, 72, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.