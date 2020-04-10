Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Lois Ann Hull, 87, of Geneseo, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living Residence, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Jeraldine “Jerry” Lundahl, 89, of Moline died Thursday April 9, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Loretta L. Meyer, 93, of Rock Island, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Leslie P. Overcash, 72, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

