TODAY
David L. Basala, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Matherville.
Bryan Keith Calhoun, 11 a.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
Pauline Eklof, 12:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.
Bernice M. Grudzinski, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral home, Moline.
John A. Henriksen, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Walter V. Maltby, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Henry C. McElroy IV, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Algie James “Sonny” Trice Jr., 11 a.m., Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline.
Judith A. “Judy” Turner, 4 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Sheffield.
Hal Dean L. Vincent, 10:30 a.m., Cambridge United Methodist Church.
TOMORROW
Marian L. Brewer, 1:30 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Jeane Retz Jasiota, 10 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
PENDING
Martha Bates, 98, of Sabula, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home Preston, Iowa.
Winifred “Winnie” Boettcher, 90, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Noble E. Denison, 96, of Davenport, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Emery Rehn, 94, of Moline, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomasa V. Romo, 91, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Generations - Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bill A. Whitlock, 66, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.