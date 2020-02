Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Deana I. Peterson, 1 p.m., Dennison Funeral Home, Viola

Eric Scott Reschke, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

M. Louise Schmidt, 11 a.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, Davenport.

Jerome E. “Jerry” Van Daele, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

PENDING

Paula L. Hammond, 58, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence, Blue Grass. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Jeffrey E. Johnson, 56, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Jeffrey Kennington, 55, of Moline, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Cecelia “Ann” Liggett, 79, of Silvis, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

John B. Rudisill III, 74, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.