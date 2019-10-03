February 12, 1964-October 1, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Memorial services for Deanna M. Bustos, 55, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Deanna passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.
Deanna was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Moline, the daughter of John and Josephine Garcia Bustos.
She was a graduate of United Township High School Class of 1982 and Chicago School of Massage.
In her earlier years she had been very active in massage therapy. She was a very spiritual person, and she loved music. She especially loved the Beatles and B.B. King. She was an amazing mother who adored her sons.
Survivors include her sons, Miles Hunter Bustos Casale, East Moline, and Cody Michael Casale, East Moline; parents, John and Josephine Bustos Jr., East Moline; sister, Jozette (Mike) McLean, East Moline; nieces and nephews, Marcus A. Bustos, Julia McLean and Michael J. McLean; great-niece, Maddison R. Hartwick; special aunt and uncle, Manuel (Kathy) Bustos; and her dog, Kai.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus, Manuel and Kathy Bustos, and her goddaughter, Nikki Findlay, for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.