ALEDO — Deane Frye, 89 of Aledo, died Saturday at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo. Visitation is Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, where a Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. A full obituary will be in Monday's paper and online at speerfuneralhome.com.