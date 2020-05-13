× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 13, 1919-May 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Dean Vernon Anderson, age 100, passed away on May 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1919, in Wyoming, Iowa, to Corwin and Margaret Anderson.

He married his loving wife, Beverly Hanson, in 1941. They remained happily married for 78 years. They made their home in Rock Island, where Dean worked for Montgomery Elevator Co. for 43 years before retiring in 1982. He permanently moved to Stuart, Fla., in 1984, where he resided until his passing in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Anderson, Stuart, Fla.; sons, Gary Anderson of Stuart, Frederic of Wisconsin and Kirk Anderson of Batavia, Ill. Dean was blessed with four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death his parents and one grandson.

Dean will be cremated and internment will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, Stuart, Fla.

To plant a tree in memory of Dean Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.