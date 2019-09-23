December 30, 1929-September 22, 2019
NEW WINDSOR — Dean J. Friichtenicht, 89, of New Windsor, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at OSF St. Mary's in Galesburg, Ill. Cremation has been accorded. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery, where graveside military services will be conducted. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
He was born Dec. 30, 1929, in rural New Windsor, Ill., to Charles and Hazel Peterson Friichtenicht. He graduated from the New Windsor High School in 1947. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War. He received the purple heart and Combat Infantry Badge. He married Melvona Underwood on Feb. 5, 1952, in Ophiem, Ill. She died April 26, 2017.
Dean was employed at ANR Pipeline in New Windsor for 36 years, retiring in 1992.
He was a member of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church and New Windsor American Legion Post #484. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
Survivors include three daughters, LouAnne (Ted) Burgess, of Lawrence, Kan., Jane (Martin) Crapnell, of Alpha, Ill.; Joyce (Lisa Kelly) Friichtenicht, of Galesburg, Ill.; one son, Jeffrey (Beth) Friichtenicht, of Aledo, Ill.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife: Melvona.