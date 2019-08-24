September 6, 1952-August 8, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Dean Evan Cady, 66, of East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 8, 2019, while a resident of a long-term care facility. Cremation has been accorded. Friends are invited to celebrate Dean's life at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Avenue Tap, 712 1st Aves, Silvis.
Dean Cady was born Sept. 6, 1952. He was the only child of Dale and Helen (Swanson) Cady. Dean grew up in East Moline, graduating from United Township High School in 1970. He was a 1974 graduate of Augustana College, where he studied earth science. Dean was a gifted musician, playing tuba throughout high school and college. He also excelled in car mechanics, spending most of his adult life self-employed in this occupation. He especially had an interest and skill for repairing Audi's. Dean married Sandra Ross; they later divorced. Although Dean led a quiet and private life in his adult years, since his passing, many have reached out with comments about how they remember Dean for his musical talents, playing in the neighborhood when they went to Hillcrest School and for his diligent work on their vehicles. Dean was a truly talented soul that has left this earth too soon. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and had no children.