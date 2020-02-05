GENESEO — Dean D. Urick, 97, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with his family by his side, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline. Preceded by a visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Frazee will officiate. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the church immediately following the funeral service. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, at 2 p.m. Saturday, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Don Cherry – VFW Post. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Homewood Evangelical Free Church or Geneseo Kiwanis.

Dean was born at home on the farm in Loraine Township, son of Ira and Ruth (Heller) Urick, on April 3, 1922. He attended the Loraine one-room grade school and graduated from Geneseo Township High School in 1939. He graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the regimental marching band, University Men's Glee Club and Farmhouse Agricultural Fraternity. He received his commission as an ensign at the Navy Midshipman School at Columbia University, N.Y.C. He served three years in the Navy and was involved in the 1944 Secret Pearl Harbor. Upon returning from his World War II service, he joined his father in the farming operation. He married Lucille Larson on Sept. 2, 1951, at First United Presbyterian Church, Clinton, Iowa, and was blessed with 68 years of marriage. He was active in the Loraine Evangelical U.B. Church and other community activities. He was a 4-H leader of the Loraine Boosters 4-H Club for 14 years. Dean was a member of the first Henry County Zoning Board of Appeals, Legislative Vice-president of the Henry County Farm Bureau, member of Henry County Agricultural Extension Council and a Central Bank board director. He enjoyed his time as a Geneseo Kiwanis Club member. Dean and Lucille enjoyed traveling and took their family on extended auto trips and later did several tours in and out of the U.S. and cruises. He was currently a member of Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline.